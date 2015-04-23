BRIEF-Merko Gida reports Q1 net loss of 3.0 million lira
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 3.0 MILLION LIRA ($837,263.82) VERSUS LOSS OF 253,012 LIRA YEAR AGO
April 23 Sipef NV :
* Expected decline of palm oil production, delayed effect of the intense dry spell in early 2014, continued especially on mature plantations during first months of year
* Observed an improvement in rubber production, especially in the first months of the year
* Palm oil production prospects for next months are good, rubber, tea, as well as banana volumes are sensitive to weather conditions, but no serious irregularities have been observed yet
Q1 NET LOSS OF 230,451 LIRA ($64,316.10) VERSUS LOSS OF 341,949 LIRA YEAR AGO