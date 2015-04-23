April 23 Medivir AB

* Data from optimist trials show svr12 rates of 97 percent in hcv patients without cirrhosis and 84 percent in hcv patients with cirrhosis

* Says partner Janssen Sciences Ireland UC today publish positive results for simeprevir, the NS3/4A protease inhibitor for the treatment of hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection, at The International Liver Congress(tm) 2015 of the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) in Vienna Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)