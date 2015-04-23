BRIEF-Merko Gida reports Q1 net loss of 3.0 million lira
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 3.0 MILLION LIRA ($837,263.82) VERSUS LOSS OF 253,012 LIRA YEAR AGO
April 23 Medivir AB
* Data from optimist trials show svr12 rates of 97 percent in hcv patients without cirrhosis and 84 percent in hcv patients with cirrhosis
* Says partner Janssen Sciences Ireland UC today publish positive results for simeprevir, the NS3/4A protease inhibitor for the treatment of hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection, at The International Liver Congress(tm) 2015 of the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) in Vienna Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
