Fed's George says balance sheet should be trimmed this year
May 9 Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George on Tuesday said she supported starting to wind down the Fed's massive trove of bonds this year.
April 23 Onvista AG :
* Main shareholder Boursorama S.A. determines cash compensation for squeeze-out at 3.01 euros ($3) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9329 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Vitalhub Corp. Announces annual and special meeting of shareholders and proposed share consolidation