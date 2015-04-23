BRIEF-Harley-Davidson announces an exclusive alliance with EagleRider
* Harley-Davidson inc - announces an exclusive alliance with eaglerider
April 23 BP Plc
* Agreed to sell its equity in Central Area Transmission System (CATS) business in UK North Sea to Antin Infrastructure Partners for 324 million stg ($486 million)
* Agreement comprises a payment on completion of 302 million stg ($453 million)
* Comprises of deferred amount of 22 million stg ($33 million)
* Sale of CATS will be as a fully operational business, with staff expected to transfer to new employer
* Sale does not impact BP's rights to capacity in CATS
* Aims to complete sale and transfer of operatorship before end of 2015 Further company coverage:
* Harley-Davidson inc - announces an exclusive alliance with eaglerider
* Received key patent in U.S. for its lead drug candidate, PUR0200, which is intended to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases