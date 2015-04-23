April 23 BP Plc

* Agreed to sell its equity in Central Area Transmission System (CATS) business in UK North Sea to Antin Infrastructure Partners for 324 million stg ($486 million)

* Agreement comprises a payment on completion of 302 million stg ($453 million)

* Comprises of deferred amount of 22 million stg ($33 million)

* Sale of CATS will be as a fully operational business, with staff expected to transfer to new employer

* Sale does not impact BP's rights to capacity in CATS

* Sale does not impact BP's rights to capacity in CATS