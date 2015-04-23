April 23 Amer Sports Oyj :

* Q1 net sales 575.9 million euros (Reuters poll 556 million euros)

* Q1 EBIT ex-items 33.6 million euros (Reuters poll 26.7 million euros)

* Q1 pretax profit 23.9 million euros (Reuters poll 19.5 million euros)

* Says in 2015 net sales in local currencies are expected to increase and EBIT margin excluding non-recurring items to improve from 2014, despite challenging market conditions

