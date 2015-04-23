BRIEF-Kristal Kola Q1 net profit drops to 120,374 lira
* Q1 REVENUE OF 15.7 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 20.4 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
April 23 Amer Sports Oyj :
* Q1 net sales 575.9 million euros (Reuters poll 556 million euros)
* Q1 EBIT ex-items 33.6 million euros (Reuters poll 26.7 million euros)
* Q1 pretax profit 23.9 million euros (Reuters poll 19.5 million euros)
* Says in 2015 net sales in local currencies are expected to increase and EBIT margin excluding non-recurring items to improve from 2014, despite challenging market conditions
* Harley-Davidson inc - announces an exclusive alliance with eaglerider