BRIEF-Aixtron shareholders approve AGM resolutons, von Rosen re-elected
* Aixtron SE general meeting 2017 / all resolutions approved / supervisory board member Ruediger von Rosen re-elected
April 23 Obducat AB :
* Says signed a contract concerning the supply of an EITRE 6 NIL system to Wuhan University (WHU), China
* The EITRE system will be installed in the Center of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology Research at Wuhan University
* Says EITRE system to be delivered during Q2 this year
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Q1 net profit fell 7.1 percent to 11.1 million Bosnian marka ($6.2 million) from 11.9 million marka in Q1 2016