Amazon adds video calling with Echo Show
May 9 Amazon.com Inc launched Echo Show, a touchscreen device that will allow users to video call and watch clips from CNN, the latest in the company's series of popular Echo voice-controlled speakers.
April 23 OEM International AB
* Q1 incoming orders rose 21% to SEK 586 million (486)
* Q1 net sales rose 21% to SEK 563 million (466)
* Q1 operating profit (ebita) rose 34% to SEK 63 million (47) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
* Harris Corporation awarded $90 million in tactical radio contracts from european nation