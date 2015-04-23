BRIEF-Edip Gayrimenkul Q1 net result swings to loss of 11.3 mln lira
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 11.3 MILLION LIRA VERSUS PROFIT OF 308,233 LIRA YEAR AGO
April 23 Sweett Group Plc
* Provides update on strategic review and Wall Street Journal allegations in advance of publication of its results for year ended March 31, 2015
* Says trading in financial year to March 31, 2015 was in line with market expectations
* Says strategic review is now complete
* Independent investigation commissioned by co into Wall Street Journal allegations is concluded and a summary of facts has been passed to SFO
* Says SFO's investigation continues
* FY 2015 will include a material charge relating to this matter of approximately 1.6 mln stg within exceptional administrative expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 2017 RESULTS BUILDING ON 2016'S POSITIVE MOMENTUM; ISSUANCE OF EUR300M BONDED LOAN INCREASES OPTIONS FOR STRATEGIC GROWTH SIGNIFICANTLY