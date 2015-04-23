BRIEF-Migros Ticaret Q1 net result turns to profit of 907.0 million lira
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 907.0 MILLION LIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 27.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
April 23 Pioneer Food Group Ltd
* Pioneer Foods has entered into an agreement to acquire a 50% shareholding in FUTURELIFE Health Products (Pty) Ltd,
* Paul Saad, founder and CEO of FUTURELIFE, will lead and manage joint venture.
* Deal for undisclosed purchase consideration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 280,184 LIRA ($78,141.45) VERSUS 1.2 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO