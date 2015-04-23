BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical updates on increase in shareholding
* Co was notified by controlling shareholder, Shanghai Fosun High Technology Co Ltd that Fosun Group acquired additional A shares and H shares of co
April 23 Biotest AG :
* Biotest proves effective protection from Hepatitis B virus reinfection after liver transplantation in 'ZEUS' study with subcutaneous hepatitis B immunoglobulin Zutectra
* Zutectra-Early-Use-Study demonstrates safe and effective switch from high dose intravenous hepatitis B immunoglobulin (HBIG) to subcutaneous HBIG, Zutectra, at earliest one week after liver transplantation
* Zutectra dossier submitted to European Medicines Agency (EMA) for EU-approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NAIROBI, May 9 The U.S. government has suspended $21 million in direct aid to Kenya's Ministry of Health amid concern over corruption, the embassy said on Tuesday, giving emphasis to an issue that is a growing liability for the government before August elections.