April 23 MDM Bank PJSC :

* FY 2014 net interest income 10.21 billion roubles ($197.89 million) versus 10.52 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2014 profit attributable to equity holders 513 million roubles versus loss of 13.27 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2014 loan impairment losses 4.4 billion roubles versus 17.71 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2014 net fee and commission income 4.49 billion roubles versus 3.6 billion roubles year ago

* Says Tier 1 capital ratio as at Dec. 31, 2014 of 11.6 pct versus 13.4 pct as at Dec. 31, 2013

* Says total capital ratio as at Dec. 31, 2014 of 12.2 pct versus 15.3 pct as at Dec. 31, 2013 Source text - bit.ly/1OgJkzQ

($1 = 51.5940 roubles)