Fed's George says balance sheet should be trimmed this year
May 9 Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George on Tuesday said she supported starting to wind down the Fed's massive trove of bonds this year.
April 23 Munich Re CEO:
* Says burden from storm Niklas at medium double-digit million euro level
* Says weak euro is more likely to improve earnings than put them at risk
* Says bubbles are developing, and if one bursts it will most likely be in the bond market
* Says any acquisition would most likely be in primary insurance operations, especially risk solutions in the U.S. Further company coverage:
* Vitalhub Corp. Announces annual and special meeting of shareholders and proposed share consolidation