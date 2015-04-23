BRIEF-Kristal Kola Q1 net profit drops to 120,374 lira
* Q1 REVENUE OF 15.7 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 20.4 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 23 Minerva Knitwear SA :
* Opens new retail store in One Salonica shopping center of Thessaloniki
* Says the new store to operate from first days of May Source text: bit.ly/1OJZoVM
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 REVENUE OF 15.7 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 20.4 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Harley-Davidson inc - announces an exclusive alliance with eaglerider