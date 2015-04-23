April 23 Auplata SA :

* Announces significant increase in the resource estimate and the average grade of the deposit of Montagne d'Or (Gold Mountain) mine project of Paul Isnard

* Says Columbus Gold announced results of recent campaign of 126 core holes totaling 26,600 meters on field said of Montagne d'Or

* Montagne d'Or new indicated resources are 3.8 million ounces, or about 118 tons of gold

* Montagne d'Or new inferred resources are 1.1 million ounces, or about 34 tons of gold

Source text: bit.ly/1Gl73Ib Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)