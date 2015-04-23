BRIEF-Harley-Davidson announces an exclusive alliance with EagleRider
April 23 Auplata SA :
* Announces significant increase in the resource estimate and the average grade of the deposit of Montagne d'Or (Gold Mountain) mine project of Paul Isnard
* Says Columbus Gold announced results of recent campaign of 126 core holes totaling 26,600 meters on field said of Montagne d'Or
* Montagne d'Or new indicated resources are 3.8 million ounces, or about 118 tons of gold
* Montagne d'Or new inferred resources are 1.1 million ounces, or about 34 tons of gold
* Received key patent in U.S. for its lead drug candidate, PUR0200, which is intended to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases