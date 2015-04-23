BRIEF-Aixtron shareholders approve AGM resolutons, von Rosen re-elected
* Aixtron SE general meeting 2017 / all resolutions approved / supervisory board member Ruediger von Rosen re-elected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 23 Mavshack publ AB :
* Mavshack enters six Middle Eastern countries in partnership with IMS, a consumer electronics retail network
* Mavshack subscriptions will primarily be sold through so called bundled packages
* IMS retail network deals in all major electronics brands

* Says Q1 net profit fell 7.1 percent to 11.1 million Bosnian marka ($6.2 million) from 11.9 million marka in Q1 2016