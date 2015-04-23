Girl airlifted to hospital after UK theme park accident
LONDON, May 9 A girl was airlifted to hospital after she fell into water at a theme park in central England on Tuesday, emergency services said.
April 23 Paddy Power Plc
* Appoints Gav Thompson as Chief Marketing Officer Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 9 A girl was airlifted to hospital after she fell into water at a theme park in central England on Tuesday, emergency services said.
May 9 Amazon.com Inc launched Echo Show, a touchscreen device that will allow users to video call and watch clips from CNN, the latest in the company's series of popular Echo voice-controlled speakers.