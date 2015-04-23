Amazon adds video calling with Echo Show
May 9 Amazon.com Inc launched Echo Show, a touchscreen device that will allow users to video call and watch clips from CNN, the latest in the company's series of popular Echo voice-controlled speakers.
April 23 Ekspress Grupp AS :
* Says result of merger of AS Eesti Ajalehed and AS Delfi, Delfi group structure will be changed
* Says currently all local Delfi companies are 100 pct owned by Latvian company SIA Delfi Holding which is 100 pct subsidiary of AS Ekspress Grupp
* Says SIA Delfi Holding will sell its participations to AS Ekspress Grupp after which local Delfi companies will be directly owned by AS Ekspress Grupp
* Says AS Delfi as acquiring company will merge with AS Eesti Ajalehed on July 1
* Says name of merged company will be AS Ekspress Meedia Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 9 Amazon.com Inc launched Echo Show, a touchscreen device that will allow users to video call and watch clips from CNN, the latest in the company's series of popular Echo voice-controlled speakers.
* Harris Corporation awarded $90 million in tactical radio contracts from european nation