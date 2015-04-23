BRIEF-Harris Corp awarded $90 million in tactical radio contracts from European Nation
* Harris Corporation awarded $90 million in tactical radio contracts from european nation
April 23 Trig Social Media publ AB :
* Postpones publishing of its Annual Accounts for 2014 due to change of auditors
* Company's former auditors resigned unexpectedly without giving advance notice, which necessitates election of a new auditor
* Says Chairman John Longhurst increases stake to 5.7 percent