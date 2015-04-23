BRIEF-Trading of Matrx Pharmaceuticals shares to be resumed as of May 10 - WSE
* TRADING OF MATRX PHARMACEUTICALS SHARES TO BE RESUMED AS OF MAY 10 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 23 Tatfondbank :
* FY 2014 net interest income 3.69 billion roubles ($72.24 million) versus 2.08 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2014 net loss 888.6 million roubles versus profit of 196.9 million roubles year ago
* FY 2014 net fee and commission income 1.59 billion roubles versus 1.39 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2014 provisions for loan impairment 3.41 billion roubles versus 2.69 billion roubles year ago
* Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio as at Dec. 31, 2014 of 7.38 pct versus 10.67 pct as at Dec. 31, 2013 Source text - bit.ly/1HvSBhT
Further company coverage: ($1 = 51.0830 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MADRID, May 9 Spanish clothing retailer Cortefiel said on Tuesday sales and core earnings rose during its latest financial year as its private equity owners explore a sale of the business.