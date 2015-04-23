BRIEF-Trading of Matrx Pharmaceuticals shares to be resumed as of May 10 - WSE
* TRADING OF MATRX PHARMACEUTICALS SHARES TO BE RESUMED AS OF MAY 10 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 23 Fastpartner
* Says Q1 rental income SEK 267.7 million (222.7)
* Says Q1 net result SEK 528.4 million (78.2) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
MADRID, May 9 Spanish clothing retailer Cortefiel said on Tuesday sales and core earnings rose during its latest financial year as its private equity owners explore a sale of the business.