BRIEF-Harris Corp awarded $90 million in tactical radio contracts from European Nation
* Harris Corporation awarded $90 million in tactical radio contracts from european nation
April 23 Confidence International AB :
* New share issue oversubscribed
* Says new issue has been subscribed to 158.6 percent
* Says receives proceeds of about 11.3 million Swedish crowns ($1.30 million) before issue costs
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.7195 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Harris Corporation awarded $90 million in tactical radio contracts from european nation
* Says Chairman John Longhurst increases stake to 5.7 percent Source text for Eikon (in Swedish): Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)