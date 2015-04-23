April 23 Gyldendal A/S :

* Q1 revenue 174 million Danish crowns ($25.10 million) versus 168 million crowns year ago

* Q1 pre-tax loss 4 million crowns versus loss 6 million crowns year ago

* Keeps FY 2015 guidance unchanged - sees revenue and pre-tax result to be at 2014 level

