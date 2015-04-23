BRIEF-Harris Corp awarded $90 million in tactical radio contracts from European Nation
April 23 Telegraaf Media Groep NV :
* TMG and House of Orange, organiser of the The Flying Dutch dance event in the Netherlands, are partnering in development of a new, innovative publishing platform as a daily source of exclusive, quality content
* Platform anticipates consumer demand for access to relevant content in form of news reports, streaming video and access to exclusive specials
Source text: bit.ly/1OhfECI Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Chairman John Longhurst increases stake to 5.7 percent