BRIEF-71Media Q1 net profit increases to 62,885 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 62,885 ZLOTYS VERSUS 40,767 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
April 23 Damartex SA :
* Q3 revenue 173.8 million euros ($187.7 million)versus 162.7 million euros year ago
* 9 month 2014/15 revenue 544.3 million euros versus 538.2 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1byDrNa Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9260 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 NET PROFIT 62,885 ZLOTYS VERSUS 40,767 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Marriott says stronger demand in north america, europe and asia was one of the factors that drove 2017 revpar forecast raise - conf call