AeroVironment unveils palm-sized surveillance drone for U.S. military
May 9 Drone-maker AeroVironment Inc unveiled a small four-rotor surveillance helicopter on Tuesday that can be carried in a small pouch and launched from the palm of a hand.
April 23 Sopra Steria Group SA :
* The French defence ministry has selected Sopra and its subsidiary Sopra HR Software to design Source Solde, its military payroll system
* Initial version of Source Solde will be introduced at end of 2015
* Final implementation in Navy is set for first half-year of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 9 Drone-maker AeroVironment Inc unveiled a small four-rotor surveillance helicopter on Tuesday that can be carried in a small pouch and launched from the palm of a hand.
* Lone star value management llc says on may 4, withdrew nomination of director candidates for election to ciber inc's board - sec filing