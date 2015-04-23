April 23 Sopra Steria Group SA :

* The French defence ministry has selected Sopra and its subsidiary Sopra HR Software to design Source Solde, its military payroll system

* Initial version of Source Solde will be introduced at end of 2015

* Final implementation in Navy is set for first half-year of 2017