BRIEF-Dalian Sunasia Tourism Holding to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 15
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.20 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 12
April 24 Interparfums SA :
* Reports Q1 revenue of 77.2 million euros ($83.41 million), up 3 pct
* Confirms full year 2015 revenue target of between 310 million euros and 320 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1k9DuOF Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9256 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SLIGRO FOOD GROUP AND HEINEKEN NETHERLANDS MOVE TOWARDS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP