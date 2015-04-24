BRIEF-Ningbo David Medical Device to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 16
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 15, for FY 2016
April 24 AstraZeneca Plc
* AstraZeneca and MedImmune have entered into a collaboration to accelerate and broaden development of Innate Pharma SA's proprietary anti-NKG2A antibody, IPH2201
* AstraZeneca will make an initial payment to Innate of $250 million
* AstraZeneca will pay a further $100 million prior to initiation of phase III development
* Arrangement includes right for Innate to co-promote in Europe for a 50% profit share in territory
* Arrangement includes right for Innate to co-promote in Europe for a 50% profit share in territory

* Transaction is expected to become effective in Q2 of 2015
May 9 Zhongyuan Union Cell & Gene Engineering Corp Ltd :