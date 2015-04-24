BRIEF-Wanda Cinema posts box office revenue for April, Jan-April
* Says April box office revenue at 810 million yuan ($117.27 million)
April 24 Corbion Nv
* Reported Q1 2015 net sales of EUR 220.0 million, an increase of 20.4% compared to Q1 2014.
* EBITDA of EUR 37.2 million in Q1 2015 was up by 48.2% year-on-year.
* Organic net sales growth for quarter was 4.3% in biobased ingredients and 52.7% in biobased innovations. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board approves 1 million shares buyback at EGP 15.30 per share Source: (http://bit.ly/2pWWtqp) Further company coverage: