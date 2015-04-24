April 24 Corbion Nv

* Reported Q1 2015 net sales of EUR 220.0 million, an increase of 20.4% compared to Q1 2014.

* EBITDA of EUR 37.2 million in Q1 2015 was up by 48.2% year-on-year.

* Organic net sales growth for quarter was 4.3% in biobased ingredients and 52.7% in biobased innovations. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: