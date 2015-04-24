BRIEF-Wanda Cinema posts box office revenue for April, Jan-April
* Says April box office revenue at 810 million yuan ($117.27 million)
April 24 Betsson Ab
* Betsson Q1 operating income amounted to sek 238.0 (171.2) million
* Betsson Q1 Revenue increased by 24 percent to SEK 847.4 (686.0) MLN
* Says the second quarter of 2015 has started with revenue in line with the average level in the first quarter.
* Analysts had on average expected operating profit of 238 million crowns and revenues of 847 million, according to a Reuters survey of three analysts. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rebecka Roos)
* Board approves 1 million shares buyback at EGP 15.30 per share Source: (http://bit.ly/2pWWtqp) Further company coverage: