BRIEF-Philippine National Bank clarifies about profit growth & issuance of deposit notes
* Refers to news article stating "PNB sees robust profit growth, sets p3.5 b capex" posted in the Philippine Star on May 2
April 24 Wereldhave Nv :
* Reiterates that for years 2015 and 2016, a compounded average growth of direct result per share between 6 pct and 9 pct is anticipated
* Gross rental income for Q1 of 2015 rose 56.9 pct
* As at March 31, 2015, LTV stood at 35.5 pct and EPRA NAV amounted to 54.61 euro Further company coverage:
* Refers to news article stating "PNB sees robust profit growth, sets p3.5 b capex" posted in the Philippine Star on May 2
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$6 per share to shareholders for 2016