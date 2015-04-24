BRIEF-Ningbo David Medical Device to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 16
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 15, for FY 2016
April 24 Revenio Group Oyj :
* Q1 operating profit 1.4 million euros ($1.51 million) versus 1.1 million euros year ago
* Q1 net sales 4.6 million euros versus 3.7 million euros year ago
May 9 Zhongyuan Union Cell & Gene Engineering Corp Ltd :