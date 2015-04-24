BRIEF-Cairo for Oil and Soap board approves 1 mln shares buyback at EGP 15.30/share
* Board approves 1 million shares buyback at EGP 15.30 per share Source: (http://bit.ly/2pWWtqp) Further company coverage:
April 24 French Connection Group Plc
* Now expect to close 7 stores during current year
* Financial performance for year is now expected to be below current market expectations.
* H1 retail sales performance is now forecast to be materially lower than expected.
* Cash is currently 9.9 mln stg (2014: 12.0 mln stg) with no debt and stock levels at end of March were 7 pct lower than prior year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 9 British bookmaker William Hill Plc , which in March named a new chief executive and finance head, on Tuesday reported a 16 percent rise in online net revenue for the 17 weeks to April 25 after product improvements helped it to attract more customers.