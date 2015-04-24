BRIEF-Philippine National Bank clarifies about profit growth & issuance of deposit notes
* Refers to news article stating "PNB sees robust profit growth, sets p3.5 b capex" posted in the Philippine Star on May 2
April 24 Eurocastle Investment Ltd :
* Sells Wave portfolio
* Sale is expected to generate about 30 million euros ($32.41 million) of net proceeds to company before expected historic taxes in range of 6 million euros to 8 million euros
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$6 per share to shareholders for 2016