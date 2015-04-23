BRIEF-71Media Q1 net profit increases to 62,885 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 62,885 ZLOTYS VERSUS 40,767 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
April 23 Compagnie Des Alpes SA :
* H1 revenue up 2.5 pct
* H1 revenue 421.1 million euros ($454.87 million) versus 411.9 million euros year ago Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9258 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 NET PROFIT 62,885 ZLOTYS VERSUS 40,767 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Marriott says stronger demand in north america, europe and asia was one of the factors that drove 2017 revpar forecast raise - conf call