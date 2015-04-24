BRIEF-Shenzhen Shengxunda Technology buys Shenzhen-based investment firm for 343,985.84 yuan
* Says it bought 100 percent stake in a Shenzhen-based investment firm for 343,985.84 yuan
April 24 Comptel Oyj :
* Reports Q1 net sales of 21.0 million euros ($22.69 million) versus 18.0 million euros a year ago
* Q1 operating profit is 1.5 million euros versus 1.0 million euros a year ago
* End-Q1 order backlog is 55.8 million euros versus 42.2 million euros a year ago
* Expects 2015 net sales to grow compared to previous year and operating profit to be in range of 8-12 pct, excluding one-time charges
* Says significant part of Comptel's operating profit and net sales is generated in second half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9257 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 9 A raft of well-received updates and a recovery in resources stocks helped European shares rebound early on Tuesday from the previous session's slight losses, although shares in Micro Focus dropped.