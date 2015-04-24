April 24 Innate Pharma SA :
* Announces global agreement with AstraZeneca for
IPH2201 in immuno-oncology
* Financial terms of signed agreement include cash payments
of up to $1.275 billion to Innate Pharma as well as double digit
royalties on sales
* Initial payment is $250 million
* Says AstraZeneca will book all sales and will pay innate
double-digit royalties on net sales
* Says Astrazeneca will pay to Innate a further $100 million
prior to initiation of phase III development, as well as
additional regulatory and sales-related milestones of up to $925
million
* Arrangement includes right for Innate to co-promote in
Europe for a 50 percent profit share in territory
* Astrazeneca will book all sales and will pay Innate
double-digit royalties on net sales
* Transaction is expected to become effective in Q2 of 2015
