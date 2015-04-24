BRIEF-Ningbo David Medical Device to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 16
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 15, for FY 2016
April 24 Ypsomed Holding AG :
* Long-standing partnership between the French pharmaceutical group Sanofi and the Ypsomed Group will be bolstered by new major project
* Plans to manufacture components for injection systems on an additional dedicated production line
* Additional annual capacity will be in the double-digit millions Source text - bit.ly/1zT6e4B Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
