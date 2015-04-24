BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy says gets letter from Bank Of China requesting co to repay loan by 16 May 2017
* Principal & interest under facility agreement were US$50 million & US$937,363.11 respectively
April 24 Cecon ASA :
* Is unable to present a plan for a compulsory composition and request that company is declared bankrupt
* Says due to recent and unforeseen events, company's cash balance (in Escrow against Gdf contract ) was given to Gdf against company's will and understanding of Escrow terms
* Companies Cecon is invested in will continue its operations as prior to this
* Central bankruptcy court ordered cancellation of business rehabilitation of company