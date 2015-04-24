April 24 Openlimit Holding AG :
* Turnover for year 2014 increased by 16 pct to 8.1 million
euros ($8.75 million)
* FY EBIT improved by 260 pct to 0.63 million euros (2013:
loss 0.4 million euros)
* FY positive net result of 0.14 million euros versus loss
0.61 million euros year ago
* Is relying on generation of substantial new business in
order to reach its aim of achieving turnover growth in high
single-digit percentage range as well as slightly increasing its
profitability in 2015
* Looking beyond year 2015, it already appears possible that
turnover is not likely to increase significantly until 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9255 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)