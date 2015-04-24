BRIEF-Philippine National Bank clarifies about profit growth & issuance of deposit notes
* Refers to news article stating "PNB sees robust profit growth, sets p3.5 b capex" posted in the Philippine Star on May 2
April 24 D Carnegie & Co AB :
* Reports Q1 rental income 296.4 million Swedish crowns ($34.30 million) versus 21.2 million crowns a year ago
* Q1 operating profit 120.2 million crowns vs 7.5 million crowns a year ago
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$6 per share to shareholders for 2016