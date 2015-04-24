BRIEF-Wanda Cinema posts box office revenue for April, Jan-April
* Says April box office revenue at 810 million yuan ($117.27 million)
April 24 Bioera SpA :
* Published court final approval release of Unopiù's arrangement with creditors
* Based on agreement in next few weeks Splendor Investment Holdings Ltd (SIH), a sub-holding company based in London, will acquire 100 percent of Unopiù SpA
* Unopiù's turn-around plan will follow the standard luxury goods business model with main focus on made in Italy furniture and design
* Bioera owns 50 percent stake in SIH, followed by its partners Yaks and Bramfield with equal stakes of 25 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Board approves 1 million shares buyback at EGP 15.30 per share Source: (http://bit.ly/2pWWtqp) Further company coverage: