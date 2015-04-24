April 24 Nio Inc :
* Invests in payment solutions provider EPG
* Nio inc.'s subsidiary Gaming Innovation Group (GIG) has
entered into agreement to acquire 10 percent of shares in
payment gateway Easy Payment Gateway (EPG).
* Says under agreement, GIG will invest 500,000 pounds
($753,600) and get a 10 percent ownership in EPG
* Says furthermore GIG has an option to acquire an
additional 15 percent of EPG shares within 2 years
* Says first EPG investment is expected to be completed
during May 2015
* Transaction is fully funded
