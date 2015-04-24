BRIEF-Philippine National Bank clarifies about profit growth & issuance of deposit notes
* Refers to news article stating "PNB sees robust profit growth, sets p3.5 b capex" posted in the Philippine Star on May 2
April 24 NAXS Nordic Access Buyout Fund publ AB :
* Says net asset value amounted to 772 million Swedish crowns ($89.67 million) (51.94 crowns per share) at March 31, 2015, compared to 751 million crowns (50.53 crowns per share) at year-end 2014
* Q1 net profit 23.8 million crowns versus 33.3 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6098 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Refers to news article stating "PNB sees robust profit growth, sets p3.5 b capex" posted in the Philippine Star on May 2
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$6 per share to shareholders for 2016