BRIEF-Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Egypt Q1 profit falls
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 73.7 million versus EGP 119.8 million year ago
April 24 AD.Dragowski SA :
* Sloneczne Inwestycje Sp. z o.o. acquires 51.95 percent stake (958,504 shares) in the company via contribution in-kind from other parties
* Prior to the transaction, Sloneczne Inwestycje did not own any shares of the company
* Fitch - Aussie bank results show profit pressures, rising capital