April 24 AD.Dragowski SA :

* Sloneczne Inwestycje Sp. z o.o. acquires 51.95 percent stake (958,504 shares) in the company via contribution in-kind from other parties

* Prior to the transaction, Sloneczne Inwestycje did not own any shares of the company