April 24 Uniwheels AG:

* Has determined that final number of offer shares in initial public offering is 4,800,000

* Offer price (same for new shares and sale shares) is 105.0 zlotys ($28)

* Total proceeds from offering will amount to 504.0 million zlotys gross (125.4 million euros)

* Company will receive from issue of new shares amount of 252.0 million zlotys gross (62.7 million euros) ($1 = 3.6864 zlotys)