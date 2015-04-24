BRIEF-Cairo for Oil and Soap board approves 1 mln shares buyback at EGP 15.30/share
* Board approves 1 million shares buyback at EGP 15.30 per share Source: (http://bit.ly/2pWWtqp) Further company coverage:
April 24 Uniwheels AG:
* Has determined that final number of offer shares in initial public offering is 4,800,000
* Offer price (same for new shares and sale shares) is 105.0 zlotys ($28)
* Total proceeds from offering will amount to 504.0 million zlotys gross (125.4 million euros)
* Company will receive from issue of new shares amount of 252.0 million zlotys gross (62.7 million euros) Source text for Eikon: ($1 = 3.6864 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 9 British bookmaker William Hill Plc , which in March named a new chief executive and finance head, on Tuesday reported a 16 percent rise in online net revenue for the 17 weeks to April 25 after product improvements helped it to attract more customers.