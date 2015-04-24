April 24 Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB

* Says data from the recently completed Phase III study with Paclical for treatment of ovarian cancer will be presented at the 2015 ASCO Annual Meeting in Chicago.

* The principal investigator of the study, Ignace Vergote, will perform the presentation