BRIEF-Ningbo David Medical Device to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 16
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 15, for FY 2016
April 24 Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB
* Says results from Oasmia's phase III study will be presented at ASCO
* Says data from the recently completed Phase III study with Paclical for treatment of ovarian cancer will be presented at the 2015 ASCO Annual Meeting in Chicago.
* The principal investigator of the study, Ignace Vergote, will perform the presentation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 15, for FY 2016
May 9 Zhongyuan Union Cell & Gene Engineering Corp Ltd :