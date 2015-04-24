BRIEF-Ningbo David Medical Device to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 16
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 15, for FY 2016
April 24 Serodus ASA :
* Identified a new indication for SER100 compound within Pulmonary Hypertension (PH)
* Net operating expenses in Q1 of 9.2 million Norwegian crowns compared to 2.8 million crowns for the same period in 2014
* Net loss in Q1 of 8.5 million crowns compared to loss 2.8 million crowns for the same period in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
