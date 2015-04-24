April 24 Serodus ASA :

* Identified a new indication for SER100 compound within Pulmonary Hypertension (PH)

* Net operating expenses in Q1 of 9.2 million Norwegian crowns compared to 2.8 million crowns for the same period in 2014

* Net loss in Q1 of 8.5 million crowns compared to loss 2.8 million crowns for the same period in 2014