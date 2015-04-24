BRIEF-Victory New Materials announces 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$1.2 per share to shareholders for 2016
April 24 Katmerciler :
* Takes fire trucks order worth 11 million lira ($4.06 million)
* To deliver orders in 2015
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.7077 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$1.2 per share to shareholders for 2016
* Company’s net revenues increased by 25%, ending at 1.7 billion pesos for the period ending March 31, 2017