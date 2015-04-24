BRIEF-Ningbo David Medical Device to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 16
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 15, for FY 2016
April 24 Ascendis Health Ltd :
* Resignation of chief financial offer
* Robbie Taylor has resigned as chief financial officer, will be leaving Ascendis with effect from 30 June, 2015
* Plans to start selection process for a new CFO immediately
* Johan Van Schalkwyk, currently a director of Ascendis's major shareholder and investment group Coast2coast, has been appointed interim CFO with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
