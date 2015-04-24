BRIEF-Victory New Materials announces 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$1.2 per share to shareholders for 2016
April 24 Vedia SA :
* Its unit New Dragon Electronic Ltd gets order from Spain for delivery of e-readers worth over $150,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Company’s net revenues increased by 25%, ending at 1.7 billion pesos for the period ending March 31, 2017